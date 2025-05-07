This Day in Sports History: May 7

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 20: Wade Miley #22 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park on July 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

May is a great month for sports fans with MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and the French Open. Notable sports moments and legendary achievements have occurred on May 7 in past years. These are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

May 7 has witnessed the following memorable moments in sport:

1917: Babe Ruth outpitched Walter Johnson, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Senators 1-0.

Looking back on these May 7 events, the most outstanding are Henry's hat-trick, Wright's unassisted triple play, and Arcaro's first of five Derby wins.