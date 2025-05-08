Fremont Street Reveals 18 Free Concerts for 2025 Downtown Rocks Series

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 01: Musical act Zowie Bowie performs during a “Downtown Rocks Again!” event at the Fremont Street Experience on June 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County dropped all pandemic mandates as its COVID-19 mitigation plan expired at midnight on June 1, meaning businesses may operate at 100 percent capacity with no physical distancing restrictions.

The Fremont Street Experience has announced the full summer lineup for its 2025 Downtown Rocks free concert series. The series kicks off Memorial Day weekend with back-to-back performances by Hinder, Drowning Pool, and Saliva on May 24 at 8:00 p.m., followed by Alien Ant Farm and Jet on May 25. The yearly series, known to draw big crowds down to downtown Las Vegas, is being offered as a low-cost entertainment option that attracts locals and tourists.

Spread out across several stages, each concert will accommodate the popularity of the act, with some stages having a greater capacity than others. This year's edition includes a diverse mix of genres, from rock and alternative to country and pop. The summer schedule features Buckcherry on June 7, Robin Thicke on June 21, and Craig Morgan headlining the Fourth of July celebration. Other notable performances include Toad the Wet Sprocket, Nine Days, Dishwalla, and Our Lady Peace on August 30–31, Cracker and Candlebox on September 6, and Zebra on September 20.

“This year's Downtown Rocks will be bigger than ever – not only through the addition of more bands but also through the exciting new relationship we have embraced with local artist Gear Duran,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. “When looking at artists, finding someone with strong local ties was essential, and Gear was the embodiment of that. Through this addition and the abundance of world-class entertainment we are hosting, this summer will be one of the most memorable iterations of Downtown Rocks yet.”