Linkin Park’s ‘From Zero’ Deluxe Album With Three New Songs Coming May 16

A fresh take on From Zero hits stores on May 16. The expanded Deluxe Edition adds three tracks and five live cuts to Linkin Park's latest work. According to Forbes, their new track, "Unshatter," has shot up to No. 26 on two UK charts: Official Singles Downloads and Rock & Metal Singles.

Fans will get a 16-page photo book in a sleek four-panel case. Before the Deluxe Edition's release, Linkin Park created a behind-the-scenes video about the making of their song "Over Each Other."

"'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording From Zero; Emily's huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together," said the band to Bravewords. "We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero. This new chapter and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could've hoped for," they added.

This marks their 32nd hit on the UK's Official Singles Sales chart. They've pushed past 60 entries on the rock charts, a striking record that keeps growing.

"Up From the Bottom" sits just one spot behind on the charts. These songs showcase new lead singer Mike Shinoda working with new members, creating fresh sounds while keeping the band's core spirit.

Disc one keeps all eleven original songs. The second disc brings three new cuts - "Up From the Bottom," "Unshatter," and "Let You Fade." Plus, you'll hear five tracks performed live, catching the raw energy of their shows.

The charts tell a clear story, and people can't get enough of this band's new direction. Through the years, they've landed 41 songs on the UK download rankings.