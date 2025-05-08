ContestsEvents
Metallica Performance Shows Up on Virginia Tech Seismograph

Metallica played at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium last night (May 7), and it was a special night for the fans in attendance, especially if they’re also fans of Virginia Tech…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Metallica played at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium last night (May 7), and it was a special night for the fans in attendance, especially if they're also fans of Virginia Tech football.

Since 2000, the Virginia Tech Hokies football team famously entered Lane Stadium while "Enter Sandman" played. Considering the significance of the song to the venue, Metallica, of course, performed their hit, but they made fans wait until the final song of their 16-song setlist.

Once Metallica finally began "Enter Sandman," the reaction and collective jumping by the thousands in attendance was so strong that it set off Virginia Tech's seismograph, which read the activity as a small earthquake.

As if that weren't enough, James Hetfield led a "Let's go, Hokies!" chant before the band launched into the song.

Metallica continues their M72 world tour tomorrow (May 9) with their first of two sets at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

A full list of dates on this tour leg is below.

Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine

Metallica
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
