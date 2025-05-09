Alice in Chains Cancels Show Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

Alice in Chains hit a bit of a hiccup last night (May 8) and had to cancel their show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.



The band shared in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."



As of publishing, there were no additional updates on drummer Sean Kinney and the medical emergency he experienced. We send him our well wishes for a speedy recovery.