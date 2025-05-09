ContestsEvents
Alice in Chains Cancels Show Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

Alice in Chains hit a bit of a hiccup last night (May 8) and had to cancel their show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The band shared…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sean Kinney, Mike Inez, William DuVall and Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains pose for a photo.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Alice in Chains hit a bit of a hiccup last night (May 8) and had to cancel their show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The band shared in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

As of publishing, there were no additional updates on drummer Sean Kinney and the medical emergency he experienced. We send him our well wishes for a speedy recovery.

AIC has a series of festival shows booked for the rest of May, including WMMR's MMR*B*Q* tomorrow (May 10) in Camden, NJ. Once May wraps, the band will take a break from the road and are scheduled to perform at "Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert headlined by the final performances from Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath. Below is a complete list of Alice in Chains' upcoming performances.

Alice in Chains - 2025 Tour Dates

5/10 - WMMR's MMR*B*Q* - Camden, NJ
5/11 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH
5/13 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN
5/15 - Dothan Civic Center Arena - Dothan, AL
5/16 - Welcome to Rockville 2025 - Daytona Beach, FL
5/17 - Boardwalk Rock 2025 - Ocean City, MD
7/5 - Back to the Beginning - Birmingham, England, UK

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
