Alice in Chains Cancels Show Due to ‘Medical Emergency’
Alice in Chains hit a bit of a hiccup last night (May 8) and had to cancel their show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The band shared in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."
As of publishing, there were no additional updates on drummer Sean Kinney and the medical emergency he experienced. We send him our well wishes for a speedy recovery.
AIC has a series of festival shows booked for the rest of May, including WMMR's MMR*B*Q* tomorrow (May 10) in Camden, NJ. Once May wraps, the band will take a break from the road and are scheduled to perform at "Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert headlined by the final performances from Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath. Below is a complete list of Alice in Chains' upcoming performances.
Alice in Chains - 2025 Tour Dates
5/10 - WMMR's MMR*B*Q* - Camden, NJ
5/11 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH
5/13 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN
5/15 - Dothan Civic Center Arena - Dothan, AL
5/16 - Welcome to Rockville 2025 - Daytona Beach, FL
5/17 - Boardwalk Rock 2025 - Ocean City, MD
7/5 - Back to the Beginning - Birmingham, England, UK