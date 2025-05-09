ContestsEvents
Amy Lee, Halsey Collaborate on Song for ‘Ballerina’ Soundtrack

Evanescence singer Amy Lee and pop star Halsey have joined forces on the new song “Hand That Feeds,” which is featured in the new film Ballerina, a spin-off of the…

Evanescence singer Amy Lee and pop star Halsey have joined forces on the new song "Hand That Feeds," which is featured in the new film Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise starring Ana de Armas.



Both Lee and Halsey shared on social media how much they enjoyed working with one another. Halsey, in particular, shared a touching post and wrote, "I’ve been a fan of Amy Lee since I was 11 years old. Her and Evanescence created a window for me that allowed my feelings to seem important. They were the place I ran to when I couldn’t stand the outside world."

They added, "I wouldn’t be the artist I am today without them. Getting to create alongside her on 'HAND THAT FEEDS' is one of the most surreal moments of my life. I’ll carry this forever!"


Shortly after the song's release, Lee shared its lyrics and noted, "Not that we haven’t thoroughly enjoyed reading some epically misheard lyrics for this already but here are the real ones!"

 
"Hand That Feeds" is available for streaming and download here.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7. Its trailer is below.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
