Amy Lee, Halsey Collaborate on Song for ‘Ballerina’ Soundtrack





Both Lee and Halsey shared on social media how much they enjoyed working with one another. Halsey, in particular, shared a touching post and wrote, "I’ve been a fan of Amy Lee since I was 11 years old. Her and Evanescence created a window for me that allowed my feelings to seem important. They were the place I ran to when I couldn’t stand the outside world."



They added, "I wouldn’t be the artist I am today without them. Getting to create alongside her on 'HAND THAT FEEDS' is one of the most surreal moments of my life. I’ll carry this forever!"