Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Journey in New Memoir

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 22: Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images,)

In 2021, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus faced stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The news broke when he accidentally shared a picture of himself getting chemotherapy on Instagram instead of sending it to a private group of friends. "I thought that people would laugh, or would think that I deserved it, because that's how I felt," said Hoppus to The Metro.

Before the social media slip, he'd spent months in treatment. When news spread, he pulled over on the roadside to write a statement as radio stations picked up the story. The unplanned reveal changed everything. After his struggle with cancer, Hoppus said, "All I want to do is play music and make Tom and Travis laugh,"

"The physical pain and exhaustion of the chemo, mixed with the steroids and all the other drugs just crushed me for months on end," Hoppus told The Guardian. "I really thought I was going to die."

His illness sparked unexpected changes. The diagnosis mended his broken bond with Tom DeLonge. Their past was rocky, and DeLonge left twice: first in 2005 during a hiatus, then in 2015 when Matt Skiba joined.

"He's not a bad person. Tom is an amazing person. He just gets distracted sometimes and that's what makes him great. He has these big dreams and big plans and he's willing to pivot at a moment's notice," said Hoppus.

Six months later, doctors declared him cancer-free. Each sunrise now holds a new meaning. "I feel like I'm supposed to be dead. Every day after cancer is a gift," he said.

His new book, Fahrenheit-182, tells it all. From garage practice sessions to packed stadiums and family splits to panic attacks, nothing stays hidden.