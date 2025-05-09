EDC Las Vegas 2025 Weekend: Epic Throwback Photos from the Electric Field

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 18: Fans react during a performance by DJ/producer Marshmello during the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's EDC weekend, which means ravers are about to take over Las Vegas.

Every year, Vegas locals either participate in the festivities or simply watch. Furry boots, bedazzled bras, neon-colored fishnets and tons of guys donning tank tops travel in truckloads to the Las Vegas Motorspeedway, eagerly ready to spend three days dancing in the desert.

Electric Daisy Carnival is an annual rave that takes place for three days in Las Vegas. Originally, the party was born in a Los Angeles warehouse in 1997. CEO and founder Pasquale Rotella produced the party and has grown this warehouse rave into a global music experience.

"EDC is more than an electronic music festival - it is an unparalleled multi-sensory experience unlike any other. The brand has created a passionate community of accepting fans that have turned EDC into a way of life. The foundation upon which the phenomenon was built is one of unity, love, self expression, and respect for one another - the philosophy, All Are Welcome Here."

EDC's Lineup 2025

There are a few stages when it comes to EDC. Each stage specializes in different styles of dance music. The main stages are Kinetic Field, Cosmic Meadows, Circuit Grounds, Neon Garden, Basspod and Wasteland. There are other areas and tons of side stages that usually contain surprise B2B sets or fun pop-in guests.

This year's lineup consists of a traditional mixture of drum and bass, dubstep, hardstyle, tech house, house, baile funk, big room music and so much more. It's truly a rabbit hole once you step into the rave world, how each syncopated or non-syncopated beat can change the entire genre of a track.

Some of our most anticipated sets for 2025 are: Andy C, Jessica Audiffred b2b LAYZ, Brutalismus 3000, Svdden Death, Kenzii Scott, Mike Posner, DJ AniMe and Andre Power.

If you're attending this year's EDC then please be safe! We hope everyone has a splendid and trippy time under the neon sky. Remember to enjoy the moment and PLUR forever!