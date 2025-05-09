The Best Summer Road Trip in Nevada

ContestsEvents
Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip. Road trips are actually great no matter the season, but there's something about a summer road trip that hits differently. It's just super fun to roll down a lengthy road and look at the beautiful views with the sunroof down. With that in mind, MSN has a new tally out of the best road trips in the country, and this state has one of them.

Best Road Trip in the State

Before we get to the best road trip in the state, let's look at the best in the entire country. Ironically, this road trip isn't close by, so one would probably have to fly to the destination first before driving it. According to Lonely Planet, the best road trip in America is the Pacific Coast Highway Best road trip, from San Diego to Seattle. "The route includes Hwy 1, Hwy 101 and I-5, starting in San Diego; it winds up the coast through Los Angeles, Big Sur, San Francisco and Redwood National & State Parks, eventually terminating in Seattle," Lonely Planet states.

One of the "golden rules" of a great road trip, according to Conde Nast, is to really search hard for good restaurants along your route. "It might be tempting to make a highway exit franchise row your lunch stop," Conde Nast states. "But settling for processed tacos or sub sandwiches can mean missing out on some fantastic regional food."

Now, let's get to Nevada. In the MSN feature, they name U.S. Highway 50 the best in the state. Of course, this famed highway spans the entire country, but MSN states that "it's the Nevada portion of the highway that's especially incredible." They add, "You’re still likely to enjoy some stretches of the undulating desert highway to yourself with only mountain-pierced skies and the open road for company." How delightful.

