3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ Trailer

It’s been a few years (yes, we’ve been counting) since Charlize Theron and her immortal crew sliced, shot, and bickered their way through Netflix's The Old Guard. Now, the trailer for The Old Guard 2 is here, and let us tell you, immortality is still looking really good.

Andromache “Andy” of Scythia (Charlize Theron), Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne), Joe / Yusuf Al-Kaysani (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky / Nicolò di Genova (Luca Marinelli), and Booker / Sebastian Le Livre (Matthias Schoenaerts) are mercenaries with regenerative healing abilities who are on a mission to help people. All of them reprised their roles for the sequel, with the addition of new cast members.

As we watched the action-packed, sword-slashing, glass-breaking filled preview, we couldn’t help but notice a few things.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, which racked up over 1.7 million views just hours after it was uploaded, check it out below.

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Charlize Theron Found a Worthy Opponent in Uma Thurman in The Old Guard 2

Reminiscent of her famous role in Kill Bill, we see Uma Thurman again wielding a sword. Thurman, together with Henry Golding, joined the cast for the sequel. The Pulp Fiction actress stars as Discord, who, according to Golding’s character Tuah, is the first of the immortal. Based on the trailer, she’s on a journey to kill Theron’s character, Andy.

Aside from her, Andy also has to deal with Quynh (Veronica Ngo), another immortal out for revenge. Quynh was sentenced to drown repeatedly for over 500 years after being accused of witchcraft, and she blames Andy for what happened to her.

Losing Their Immortality

In the first movie, an immortal named Lykon suddenly lost his regenerative ability without warning. It was also unclear how the immortals came to have this power, or why, how, and when they might lose it. With the introduction of Uma Thurman as the first immortal, the film might finally explain this mystery.

Where is Chiwetel Ejiofor?

At the end of the first movie, former CIA Operative James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) became the group’s unlikely ally. After discovering their abilities and realizing the good that they’re doing for humanity, he sided with the group. With his skills and experience with the CIA, the group tasked Copley to cover their tracks and help them in finding jobs where they will have the largest positive impact. With a task as important as this, we don’t see him in the trailer.

Fortunately, with a little IMDB check, we see that, yes, Ejiofor also reprised his role from the first movie.