This Day in Rock History: May 9

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 14: Inductees (L-R) Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan, Slash and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, perform onstage during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Today's rock music has its roots in the rock sounds of yesteryear. Learning the history of your favorite music genre can help you connect with the artists and songs you love. On this day in music history, hit songs topped the charts, artists performed incredibly, and cultural events shook the industry. Get ready to discover what happened on May 9 that left its mark on rock 'n' roll.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may be familiar with these breakthrough hits and milestones on May 9:

1964: Louis Armstrong ended the Beatles' 14-week reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Hello Dolly!"

Louis Armstrong ended the Beatles' 14-week reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Hello Dolly!" 1970: Canadian rock group The Guess Who scored their first and only U.S. hit single when "American Woman" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song stayed at No. 1 for three weeks.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural events from May 9 had a significant impact on the rock 'n' roll landscape:

1987: The Grateful Dead made history when they performed for select fans at Laguna Seca Raceway in Salinas, California, to film the band's first ever music video for "Touch of Grey." MTV gave the video lots of airplay, which was instrumental in putting the band in front of a broader audience.

The Grateful Dead made history when they performed for select fans at Laguna Seca Raceway in Salinas, California, to film the band's first ever music video for "Touch of Grey." MTV gave the video lots of airplay, which was instrumental in putting the band in front of a broader audience. 2010: On an episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, host Donald Trump fired singer Cyndi Lauper after her team had disappointing results with their assignment to refurbish an apartment for an executive.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock music may not be what it is today without the influence of these May 9 recordings and performances:

1959: At the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, a 16-year-old Wayne Newton performed live for the very first time. He took the stage with his brother, Jerry, and is now a staple in the Las Vegas entertainment community.

At the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, a 16-year-old Wayne Newton performed live for the very first time. He took the stage with his brother, Jerry, and is now a staple in the Las Vegas entertainment community. 2004: Despite its limited publicity and promotion, the Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits album reached No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the rock music industry from May 9 include:

1978: During their first run of shows at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage and broke his leg. The rock star was wearing an elaborate costume and performing as his popular Quay Lewd persona.

During their first run of shows at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage and broke his leg. The rock star was wearing an elaborate costume and performing as his popular Quay Lewd persona. 2020: Little Richard, an influential presence in the rock 'n' community, died after a struggle with bone cancer at the age of 87.