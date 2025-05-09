Timothée Chalamet Rumored to Play Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury

Timothée Chalamet, who famously played Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, might not be done with the iconic singer-songwriter just yet.



According to the U.K.'s The Sun, rumors are circulating that the Academy Award-nominated actor will be taking to the Acoustic Stage at the famed Glastonbury Festival next month with Not a Completely Unknown, a Dylan tribute band. The tent where the Acoustic Stage is held holds only a few thousand people, so if Chalamet does show, those in attendance will get to see him perform in a pretty intimate setting.



Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Chalamet performed some of Dylan's material outside of the filming of A Complete Unknown. In January, he was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.



As is customary with SNL musical guests, Chalamet performed twice during the episode. His first performance of the night had the actor perform two Dylan tracks: "Outlaw Blues" from the 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home and "Three Angels" from the 1970 album New Morning. Chalamet's second performance was of "Tomorrow Is a Long Time," which was first released in 1971 on Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II.