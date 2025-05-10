This Day in Rock History: May 10

NEW YORK – APRIL 22: (U.S. TABS OUT) Singer Madonna performs songs from her new album “American Life” at the MTV studios April 22, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Rock music has always set itself apart while still influencing other music genres and artists, and its lengthy history is dominated by tales of change, new beginnings, and rebellion. Learning what happened on this day in music history is an excellent place to begin learning about the history of rock ‘n’ roll. Fans can read on to find out what happened on May 10 in rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

It's impossible to predict which songs will leave their mark on rock 'n' roll, but these past May 10 hits and milestones certainly did:

1986: When "Rock Me Amadeus" by Austrian singer Falco reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, it made the musician the only artist in history to top the chart with a song in German. He was also the first Austrian artist to have a hit single in the U.S. and U.K.

2003: Madonna's American Life album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was also on top in the U.K. Despite its rise to the top and strong first-week sales, the album had weak sales overall that fell short of Madonna's previous album.

Cultural Milestones

The events that occur in the lives of rock stars can influence the music they create, and these May 10 happenings are just two examples:

1970: David Bowie was given the Special Award for Originality at the Ivor Novello Awards, a prestigious British institution that recognizes excellence in songwriting and composing, for his song "Space Oddity." Bowie also performed the song at the ceremony.

1986: In Santa Barbara, California, Tommy Lee, drummer for Mötley Crüe, married actress Heather Locklear in a ceremony at the Biltmore Santa Barbara in front of 500 guests. Lee and Locklear divorced in 1993.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and performances from May 10 that impacted the rock music scene include:

1963: The Rolling Stones recorded what would be their debut single at Olympic Sound Studios in London. The song was a cover of the Chuck Berry song "Come On," which they released in the U.K. in June.

1969: Tricia Nixon, daughter of then-President Richard Nixon, had The Turtles perform a concert at the White House. During the performance, band member Mark Volman fell off the stage several times, likely due to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 10 has presented these changes and challenges to the rock industry:

1975: Stevie Wonder headlined a free concert in Washington, D.C., for the Human Kindness Day festival, which saw an attendance of around 125,000 people. Unfortunately, the day of the event ended in violence and arrests when members of the audience created a disturbance that led to chaos.

1985: The Go-Go's, one of the most successful all-female rock bands of all time, announced their breakup. Each member went on to have a solo career, and the musicians still play together occasionally. The Go-Go's were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.