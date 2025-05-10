This Day in Sports History: May 10
The month of May has historically been the start of championship season in the United States. The NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Finals have crowned multiple champions on May 10, making it an important day in sports history. In addition to trophies being raised, this day includes several individual achievements and performances in the world of sports.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
- 1946: The Boston Red Sox won their 15th straight victory, edging out the New York Yankees in a 5-4 game, despite a grand slam from Joe DiMaggio.
- 1967: Legendary right fielder Hank Aaron hit the only inside-the-park home run of his career, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
- 1970: In overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored an iconic goal to win the cup, sealing a sweep of the St. Louis Blues for the Bruins' first title since 1941.
- 1973: The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-93 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, winning their second NBA championship against a team that included Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.
- 1973: On the same day the Knicks took the title, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to secure their 19th championship in franchise history.
- 1981: Montreal Expos starting pitcher Charlie Lea tossed a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants, leading his team to a 4-0 victory.
- 1993: The NBA Hall of Fame inducted several new members into its ranks, including Bill Walton and Julius Erving, for their outstanding careers in the NBA.
- 2012: The eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers beat the first-seeded Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of their series, marking the fifth time in NBA history that an eighth seed overcame incredible odds to advance to the second round.
- 2015: In the UFC heavyweight main event between Stipe Miocic and Mark Hunt, Miocic landed a record-breaking 361 total strikes, a number that tallied the most strikes in any fight in UFC history. Miocic won by a fifth-round technical knockout.
- 2016: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the league's only unanimous MVP in history.
- 2022: After a career that can only be seen as the best in NFL history, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million with Fox Sports. Brady's earnings from that deal alone surpassed his earnings from his entire NFL career.
May 10 is remembered as a day when champions were crowned. Two NHL Stanley Cups were celebrated on this day with wins by two of the most historic franchises in the league. The New York Knicks won their most recent title, helping to establish the team as one of the most popular franchises in the NBA. Aside from championship victories, May 10 is known for the best mixed martial arts performance of all time by future heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.