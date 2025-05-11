This Day in Rock History: May 11

Popular English vocal trio the Bee Gees; from left to right, brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb (1949 – 2003). (Photo by Sydney O’Meara/Getty Images)

Rock music has had its share of ups and downs over the years, and May 11 has played its part in shaping this iconic genre. With hit songs topping the charts, notable artists putting on concerts, records making waves, and more, this has been an important day in the timeline of rock history. Fans can read on to find out all the fun facts from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock music wouldn't be the incredible genre it is today if it hadn't been for these breakthrough hits and milestones of May 11:

1963: The Beatles' debut album, Please Please Me, climbed to No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. The album would remain in the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks.

The Beatles' debut album, Please Please Me, climbed to No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. The album would remain in the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. 1970: Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, the first live album of select performances from the iconic music festival, was released as a triple album. It was re-released in 1986 and 1987 and is Multi-Platinum certified in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

Significant cultural moments in the world of rock from May 11 of the past included these:

1990: Rock ‘n' roll pioneer Ritchie Valens was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the first Latino rock musician to receive the honor of a star.

Rock ‘n' roll pioneer Ritchie Valens was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the first Latino rock musician to receive the honor of a star. 1999: After releasing four Spanish albums, Ricky Martin released his fifth self-titled studio album in English. This helped the star continue his rise to fame and launched a wave of popular Latin music in the '90s.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Records and concerts that played a part in shaping the rock music that people love from May 11 are:

1981: Frank Zappa released four albums in a single day: Tinsel Town Rebellion, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar Some More, and Return of the Son of Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar. These albums were later released as a triple album box set and a two-CD set.

Frank Zappa released four albums in a single day: Tinsel Town Rebellion, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar Some More, and Return of the Son of Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar. These albums were later released as a triple album box set and a two-CD set. 1995: In Austin, Texas, Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, and other notable rock musicians performed at a tribute concert to Stevie Ray Vaughan. The event was put on by Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie's brother. Recordings from the event were later released as a PBS TV special.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On May 11, the rock industry saw these changes and challenges that shook things up:

1967: Making their U.K. television debut, the Bee Gees performed on the show Top of the Pops. They sang "New York Mining Disaster 1941"and gained international recognition.

Making their U.K. television debut, the Bee Gees performed on the show Top of the Pops. They sang "New York Mining Disaster 1941"and gained international recognition. 1981: Legendary reggae musician Bob Marley died after a long battle with melanoma. The influential musician was only 36 years old when he died at a hospital in Miami, Florida.