David Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage During Disturbed Show

David Draiman popped the question to his girlfriend, Sarah Uli, during Disturbed's show in Sacramento, Calif. on May 9.



Per Setlist.fm, Draiman got down on one knee after Disturbed performed their cover of "The Sound of Silence" and before their moving song "The Light." During the proposal, Draiman brings Uli on stage and says to her, "Sarah, my love, you have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence -- Sarah Uli, will you marry me?"



The proposal can be seen below, and we send our best wishes to the newly engaged couple.