Eight-Story Hotel with 220 Rooms Coming Up Near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: An exterior view shows Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, 65,000-seat home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders will play their first game as Las Vegas’ NFL franchise at the glass-domed facility against the New Orleans Saints on September 21, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the league’s first “Monday Night Football” broadcast. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A newly proposed eight-story hotel project has surfaced in the industrial area of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, further essentializing and continuing the push to develop the area into an entertainment district. The proposed development will be located at the southwest corner of Quail Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, five blocks from the stadium.

The project was intended to support lodging and entertainment demand near one of the city's larger-scale sports and event venues. The hotel was to have approximately 220 suite rooms and several luxury amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, ballroom, banquet hall, spa, nail salon, and a sushi bar. A major component of the project was an outdoor event space explicitly designed to host live entertainment, which fits into the overall goals of attracting visitors in the area with stadium events.

Clark County planning staff have voiced support for the project, stating that the hotel fits well with the area's vision and would enhance the overall guest experience around Allegiant Stadium. The Clark County Zoning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal on May 8.

Even though its surroundings are predominantly still industrial, the proposed hotel is consistent with the Stadium District Plan adopted in 2021. This plan promotes a variety of uses — hospitality, retail, and dining — while still retaining existing industrial use. County officials and developers anticipate that the plan would be the governing document for a district of businesses designed to serve customers attending events and create an active area under the influence of the stadium.