First Downtown Las Vegas High-Rise in 15 Years Breaks Ground at Symphony Park

Red Ridge Development officially broke ground on Cello Tower and its surrounding mixed-use community, Origin at Symphony Park, on April 29, marking a major milestone in downtown Las Vegas's revitalization. The 32-story Cello Tower will be the first residential high-rise of its kind built downtown in 15 years, bringing 240 luxury residences to the area. Situated at Grand Central Parkway and West Carson Avenue, just steps from the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the project is strategically positioned to attract urban dwellers seeking upscale, walkable living in a dynamic cultural hub.

According to Patrick Brennan, CEO of Red Ridge Development, units at Cello Tower start at approximately $700,000, drawing interest from local and out-of-state buyers. Nearly 50% of the residences are already under contract. "We really want that lock it and leave, the walkability," said prospective buyer Kimberly Schmid. We also like the proximity to not only downtown but also the Strip, Main Street, and the Arts District. It's where we want to be at that point in our lives."

The tower will include premium amenities such as valet parking, a golf simulator, and a pet wellness spa. Meanwhile, Origin, the mixed-use development at the tower's base, is expected to take two years to complete, with Cello Tower following about six months later. Local businesses like Aspire Coffee House are encouraged to join the development, reinforcing a commitment to community investment.

Mayor Shelley Berkley praised the vertical expansion and urban vision behind Symphony Park. "From the mayor's window, I look out and this is what I see, and it truly takes my breath away," she said at the groundbreaking. "To be mayor not only of your hometown, but to be mayor of the city of Las Vegas during such a pivotal growth time in our city's history, is nothing short of extraordinary."