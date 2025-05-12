ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Governors Ball 2025: Huge Names Pack Queens Music Festival

The Governors Ball Music Festival is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, on June 6 to June 8 for the 15th time, featuring a star-studded lineup. It features…

Jennifer Eggleston

The Governors Ball Music Festival is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, on June 6 to June 8 for the 15th time, featuring a star-studded lineup. It features three days of performances featuring over 60 artists across genres and styles, with major acts including Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, who will draw thousands of fans to New York City's largest summer music experience.

Tyler, the Creator, who made waves with his genre-bending albums, Igor and Flower Boy, will headline Friday's lineup alongside Benson Boone, T-Pain, and Tyla. Together, the lineup will contribute an eclectic blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop elements. Saturday will feature pop legend Olivia Rodrigo, who is still reigning on the charts with songs from her albums SOUR and GUTS. She'll be joined by Conan Gray, Wallows, and Marina, promising an emotionally charged and energetic evening.

Sunday, the festival's final day, will feature Hozier, whose haunting vocals on “Take Me to Church” captivated global audiences, alongside indie-pop band Glass Animals, known for their hit “Heat Waves.” Rising stars like Clairo and Montell Fish round out the lineup.

Tickets are still available for one, two, or all three days, with several third-party vendors offering various pricing options. As of today, the lowest-priced three-day pass is $275 on Viagogo. Single-day tickets start at $107 for June 6 on SeatGeek, $202 for June 7, and $91 for June 8.

The Governors Ball is about more than just music. Attendees will have access to a variety of food truck options and local vendor food, all while showcasing their best festival fashion inspired by the artists. Attendees are encouraged to express their style through fashionable outfits inspired by the artists. Corset tops and mini sequined skirts are suitable for Olivia Rodrigo, while flowy skirts, cropped tees, and Dr. Martens are recommended for those attending Hozier.

With high hopes and even higher energy expected for this year's Governors Ball, attendees and those watching from a live stream will both walk away with lifelong memories and experiences thanks to the remarkable performances and experiences.

Olivia Rodrigo
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 17, 2013 in Wantagh, New York.
MusicRob Thomas Kicks Off 25-City Solo Tour with Son Playing Lead GuitarLaura Adkins
David Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage During Disturbed Show
MusicDavid Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage During Disturbed ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Pearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’
MusicPearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect