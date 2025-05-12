Governors Ball 2025: Huge Names Pack Queens Music Festival

The Governors Ball Music Festival is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, on June 6 to June 8 for the 15th time, featuring a star-studded lineup. It features three days of performances featuring over 60 artists across genres and styles, with major acts including Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, who will draw thousands of fans to New York City's largest summer music experience.

Tyler, the Creator, who made waves with his genre-bending albums, Igor and Flower Boy, will headline Friday's lineup alongside Benson Boone, T-Pain, and Tyla. Together, the lineup will contribute an eclectic blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop elements. Saturday will feature pop legend Olivia Rodrigo, who is still reigning on the charts with songs from her albums SOUR and GUTS. She'll be joined by Conan Gray, Wallows, and Marina, promising an emotionally charged and energetic evening.

Sunday, the festival's final day, will feature Hozier, whose haunting vocals on “Take Me to Church” captivated global audiences, alongside indie-pop band Glass Animals, known for their hit “Heat Waves.” Rising stars like Clairo and Montell Fish round out the lineup.

Tickets are still available for one, two, or all three days, with several third-party vendors offering various pricing options. As of today, the lowest-priced three-day pass is $275 on Viagogo. Single-day tickets start at $107 for June 6 on SeatGeek, $202 for June 7, and $91 for June 8.

The Governors Ball is about more than just music. Attendees will have access to a variety of food truck options and local vendor food, all while showcasing their best festival fashion inspired by the artists. Attendees are encouraged to express their style through fashionable outfits inspired by the artists. Corset tops and mini sequined skirts are suitable for Olivia Rodrigo, while flowy skirts, cropped tees, and Dr. Martens are recommended for those attending Hozier.