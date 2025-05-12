Jerry Cantrell on How He Got a Solo Song on the ‘Sinners’ Soundtrack

The hit horror film Sinners has brought in over $284 million worldwide so far. The film's soundtrack is a unique mix of blues, soul, jazz, and R&B. In that wonderful mix is Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, who's featured on the soundtrack. So, how did Cantrell end up on the film's soundtrack? Lars Ulrich has a lot to do with it.



Cantrell explained to Metal Hammer that the Metallica drummer previously worked Ludwig Göransson, who was tasked with creating the soundtrack and score for Sinners. According to Cantrell, "[Ulrich] explained that Ludwig and the director Ryan Coogler wanted to talk to me about taking a piece of the score and writing a song out of it. So he put it together and we pounded out 'In Moonlight,' which was great, man, and the movie is so well-made.



"In Moonlight" can be heard below. Meanwhile, the entire Sinners soundtrack is available for streaming and download here.