Pearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’

In other PJ news: Peter Frampton made a surprise appearance during the band's May 8 show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.



In fan-shot footage that can be seen here, Eddie Vedder gave Frampton a lovely introduction and began by saying, "Growing up, this gentleman is someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our guitar heroes -- Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend -- he was right up there. He was one of the reasons you loved live records. And later, we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence."



Vedder continued, "He's such an incredible human being on top of it. It is our honor, because, at this point, he's become a good friend of the group. He's recorded with Mike [McCready] and Matt Cameron, and we get to play with him tonight, and we're very, very honored to welcome Mr. Peter Frampton."



After the roaring applause and before performing "Black," Vedded added, "Something that most people do not know: this song was named after the color of his famous Les Paul guitar."

