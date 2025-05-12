Pearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’
Pearl Jam has released a surprise EP containing songs featured in the HBO series The Last of Us. The EP features four songs: the studio versions of “Future Days” and…
The EP features four songs: the studio versions of "Future Days" and "All Or None," along with "Future Days (Live from Ohana Festival)" and "Present Tense (Redux)." Along with the EP, Pearl Jam released the music video below for "Future Days."
The Last of Us EP is available for streaming and download here. Meanwhile, the Ten Club Shop is offering members the chance to order the EP as a limited edition 12" vinyl. Complete details can be found at Shop.PearlJam.com.
Peter Frampton Joins Pearl Jam on Stage
In other PJ news: Peter Frampton made a surprise appearance during the band's May 8 show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
In fan-shot footage that can be seen here, Eddie Vedder gave Frampton a lovely introduction and began by saying, "Growing up, this gentleman is someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our guitar heroes -- Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend -- he was right up there. He was one of the reasons you loved live records. And later, we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence."
Vedder continued, "He's such an incredible human being on top of it. It is our honor, because, at this point, he's become a good friend of the group. He's recorded with Mike [McCready] and Matt Cameron, and we get to play with him tonight, and we're very, very honored to welcome Mr. Peter Frampton."
After the roaring applause and before performing "Black," Vedded added, "Something that most people do not know: this song was named after the color of his famous Les Paul guitar."