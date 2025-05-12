ContestsEvents
Rob Thomas Kicks Off 25-City Solo Tour with Son Playing Lead Guitar

Singer Rob Thomas starts his first solo trek since 2019 on August 1 in Atlanta with the All Night Days Tour. His son, Mason, steps in as lead guitarist for…

Laura Adkins
Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 17, 2013 in Wantagh, New York.
Janette Pellegrini via Getty Images

Singer Rob Thomas starts his first solo trek since 2019 on August 1 in Atlanta with the All Night Days Tour. His son, Mason, steps in as lead guitarist for the 25-city run across America.

Thomas explained why he chose to start a tour to USA Today: "Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty so I thought, if I don't get out there now and play solo, I'll miss that window."

The tour promotes his new album, All Night Days, while marking two decades since his debut solo album, ...Something to Be

After Atlanta, Thomas will perform in many cities.

A Great Big World joins as the main support act on most dates. The Lucky warms up crowds in select cities. The shows include open-air venues and indoor theaters. Tickets are on sale through Rob Thomas's website or Ticketmaster.

Fans can expect solo hits like "Lonely No More" and "Her Diamonds." The setlist mixes in Matchbox Twenty staples "3 AM" and "Unwell," plus the first single from his new album, "Hard To Be Happy."

Thomas's music with Matchbox Twenty sold over 40 million albums, while his solo efforts added 18 million more. The smash hit "Smooth" with Carlos Santana brought him three Grammy Awards.

This run marks Thomas's return to solo shows after finishing Matchbox Twenty's "Slow Dream Tour" in 2023 and 2024.

Matchbox TwentyRob Thomas
