AMC Cuts Ticket Prices in Half for Wednesday Showings This Summer

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 29: An AMC theater is seen on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose 13% after reports that Amazon Inc. expressed interested in a buyout. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Starting July 9, AMC Theatres will slash ticket prices by 50% every Wednesday for Stubs rewards members. The deal covers regular showings and premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema screenings.

Theater attendance fell 11% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year. CEO Adam Aron dismissed worries, telling AMC Investors, "An anomaly that has already corrected itself."

The new deal adds to Tuesday specials, where customers can get a small drink and popcorn for $5. People choosing premium formats still need to pay regular upgrade fees on top of their discounted base ticket.

Box office numbers jumped in April and May. With big movies like "Superman" and "Jurassic World Rebirth" coming soon, Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian called the timing "auspicious."

AMC works to keep up with streaming services and boutique theaters. Recent improvements include comfy seating, better food options, and live concert screenings.

The free Stubs Insider program gives access to these deals. Their rewards program has four levels - Insider, Premiere, Premiere GO!, and A-List - with 36 million members now.

Regular membership benefits include free popcorn refills and no online fees for multiple ticket purchases. Members get 20 points for each dollar spent. When points reach 5,000, members get a $5 reward. Points expire if accounts sit unused for two years.

A-List membership costs $14.99 monthly at AMC Classic theaters. This level lets movie lovers watch three films every week in any format, plus earn 100 points per dollar spent.