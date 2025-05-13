Anthony Kiedis Co-Founds Jolene, A New Coffee Brand

The next time you go to a concert, you might become more acquainted with Jolene. No, not the woman Dolly Parton famously sang about; it's a new coffee brand co-founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.



Jolene is a ready-to-drink coffee brand that currently has two flavors: Black and White. The Black flavor is described as "a bold cold brew," and the White flavor is "a smooth oat milk latte." Kiedis and his business partner/longtime friend, Shane Powers, decided to start a coffee brand inspired by their weekly coffee gatherings, which they've been doing for over 20 years.



So, why might you find Jolene at an upcoming concert? Because the new brand has partnered with Live Nation, and Jolene will be available at 40 different Live Nation amphitheaters in 23 states. (Live Nation notes in a press release that Jolene is also available via its website and in select retailers in Los Angeles and New York City.