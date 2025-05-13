Anthony Kiedis Co-Founds Jolene, A New Coffee Brand

ContestsEvents
The next time you go to a concert, you might become more acquainted with Jolene. No, not the woman Dolly Parton famously sang about; it's a new coffee brand co-founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

Jolene is a ready-to-drink coffee brand that currently has two flavors: Black and White. The Black flavor is described as "a bold cold brew," and the White flavor is "a smooth oat milk latte." Kiedis and his business partner/longtime friend, Shane Powers, decided to start a coffee brand inspired by their weekly coffee gatherings, which they've been doing for over 20 years.

So, why might you find Jolene at an upcoming concert? Because the new brand has partnered with Live Nation, and Jolene will be available at 40 different Live Nation amphitheaters in 23 states. (Live Nation notes in a press release that Jolene is also available via its website and in select retailers in Los Angeles and New York City.

Kiedis said in a statement, "Shane shouted at me down the sidewalk, ‘Let’s do something!’ I shouted back, ‘How ‘bout coffee’? He said ‘done’. And so began the adventure of putting a high-quality spin on a can of coffee. Now it’s time to put on some aprons and serve the world some delicious coffee. Simple and fun."

Russell Wallach, Global President of Live Nation, Media & Sponsorship, added, "Fans want options that fit the pace and energy of live music. Cold brew has come up again and again, and Jolene delivers — it’s high quality, easy to enjoy, and adds something new to the fan experience. It’s one more way we’re evolving to meet what fans are asking for.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
