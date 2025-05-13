Benson Boone’s 29-Show Tour Sells Out in Nine Seconds, New Album Drops in June

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Benson Boone's dramatic ascent in the music industry hit a new high this week after his American Heart Tour sold out in nine seconds flat after tickets went on sale May 5. The speed of the sell-out led to immediate comparisons to superstar acts like Taylor Swift and BTS, further establishing Boone as one of music's top performers. One fan summed up the excitement on X (formerly Twitter): “He's not releasing an album. He's releasing a nationwide emotional emergency.”

Celebrating the news on Instagram, Boone posted a “SOLD OUT” graphic along with a heartfelt caption: “SOLD OUT. IN 9 SECONDS??? bruh. (Pees himself) THANK YOU THANK YOU”

The North American tour, consisting of 29 shows, will launch on Aug. 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and wrap up on Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with stops in major cities including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The tour excitement builds simultaneously as Boone prepares to release his second album, American Heart, on June 20. The new music will follow his breakout debut, Fireworks & Rollerblades (2024), and elevate Boone's pop music mark. Boone's profile has risen recently with high-profile performances at Coachella as well as a widely praised appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Adding to the energy, Australian musician Ashton Irwin publicly voiced support for Boone's tour, energizing both fan bases and boosting anticipation. Although there's been major demand, no further tour dates have been posted so far, but the fans are waiting patiently for more.

Boone, 22, began his music career in high school, was first exposed to the public through social media, and then was featured on American Idol. He has attracted millions of fans with his emotional vocal delivery and passionate songwriting, which not only resulted in viral success that has reshaped the music economy but also in a full-blown arena tour.