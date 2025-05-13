Digital Detox Retreats are On the Rise: Here’s What You Need to Know

405538 05: An Israeli man reads a novel while floating May 17, 2002 in the Dead Sea in the West Bank. Tourism is sharply down in Israel and the West Bank because of the recent fighting, but many local residents still make weekend visits to the famous salt lake, the lowest and most saline on earth. The high salt content of the water allows people to easily float on the surface of the lake. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

In a world where even the smallest breaks come with a side of doomscrolling, a new trend is emerging. People are now paying to have their phones taken away. Welcome to the era of digital detox retreats. Now, the ultimate luxury isn't a penthouse suite, but the sweet silence of no pinging notifications.

What is Digital Detox?

Digital Detox is stepping away from screens, laptops, tablets, phones, and televisions to regain control of focus, time and attention span. It’s about controlling the urge to use your gadget when you feel even the tiniest bit of boredom, instead of connecting and engaging with the world and people around you.

People are Paying to Unplug at Digital Detox Retreats

Since there are numerous benefits to detoxing from gadgets, including reconnecting relationships and boosting productivity, more and more people are looking for travel destinations where they can be offline.

27% of adults planning to travel have said that they plan to reduce their use of social media while on holiday, per the 2025 Hilton Trends Report. Luxury home-rental platform Plum Guide also reported a 17% increase in searches for unplugged properties. Because of these figures, the Grand Velas Resorts in Mexico launched a Digital Detox Program complete with a “Detox Concierge.” The concierge is in charge of safekeeping the guests’ electronic devices upon arrival, according to BBC.

Founder and CEO of Cool Places, Martin Dunford, whose website publishes hotels, B&Bs, pubs, and other types of accommodation in the UK said, “We used to have a tag to show which properties had wi-fi. Now we're adding a 'no wi-fi' tag.”

Dunford also recently collaborated with the University of Greenwich and the University of East Anglia to see the effects of unplugging on people on holiday. The results are the same according to him, “Guests go stir crazy in the first 24 hours. But after 48 hours, they are well adjusted and start getting into other activities. At the end of a three-day stay – or longer – we find guests may be happy to have their phones back. Or can be a bit take it or leave it about it.”

Others might think they don’t need to go on a holiday or have someone take their phones away to unplug. But it’s a habit that’s difficult to break. This is particularly true since we are all dependent on our phones. How often do you automatically reach for your phone once you get bored?