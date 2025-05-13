Nevada Has One of the Best Cities for College Grads

Congratulations are in order for the class of 2025. It's time to leave the college lifestyle and get thrust into the working world, and with that usually comes a new city. While some college students end up finding jobs near the college they attended or in their hometown, many end up moving to a totally new city for a fresh job. With a new city and job comes, of course, finding housing. So, what are the best cities in the U.S. for recent college graduates?

Best Cities for Recent College Graduates

The crew at Apartment Advisor has put together a tally of the best cities for recent college graduates in the U.S. "We want to help you make the best decision for you — whether you're looking to be closer to nature, nightlife, new work opportunities, or a mix of all three," they state in the piece. "We also want to help you understand the financial requirements of different markets, too. New grads have a lot of new financial responsibilities, with rent being one of the biggest." You can find the full-ranked list of all 98 cities Apartment Advisor looked at here and their methodology here.

Before we get to our state, what's the No. 1 city in the country for recent college graduates? It's Salt Lake City, Utah, with the outlet calling it a "great place to meet people" one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, ranked No. 2 for population growth.

As for Nevada, the good news is that our very own Las Vegas made the cut at No. 75 on the tally. Reno also made the tally at No. 25.