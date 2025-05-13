ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Red, White & Win Giveaway

🎆 Red, White & Woo-Hoo! 🎉  Summer’s unofficial start is almost here, and we’re getting ready in star-spangled style with The Red, White & Win Giveaway multi market contest! One…

Elizabeth Urban

🎆 Red, White & Woo-Hoo! 🎉 

Summer’s unofficial start is almost here, and we’re getting ready in star-spangled style with The Red, White & Win Giveaway multi market contest! One winner will snag a $200 Amazon Gift Card—perfect for grabbing all the Memorial Day weekend party supplies you need to fire up the fun. 

From backyard BBQ must-haves and festive décor to sizzling swimsuits and sun-ready gear, you’ll be ready to celebrate in true summer fashion. ☀️🍔🧃 

What can a $200 Amazon Gift Card get you? 

  • A grill upgrade or patio party gear 
  • Pool floats, party lights & games 
  • Snacks, drinks, and ALL the red-white-and-blue décor 

Subscribe now and be the first to get the entry link.  Because summer fun should start with a win! 

How to Enter: 

  1. Step #1: Make sure you’re signed up to have our email newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.  Subscribe below!  
  1. Step #2: When our email newsletter arrives, click on the link to be taken to The Red, White & WIn Giveaway multi-market contest entry form to win a $200 Amazon Gift Card.
  1. Step #3: Complete the entry form and submit. The winner will be chosen on May 19th and contacted by our prize team.  

Contests like The Red, White & Win Giveaway multi-market contest for your chance to win an $200 Amazon gift card is just one of the reasons why you should be subscribing to our newsletter.  We’ll see you in your inbox! 

CONTEST RULES

Elizabeth UrbanWriter
Related Stories
Reggae in the Desert
ContestsWin Tickets to Reggae in the DesertTaya Williams
Cash Contest 2025 Spring
ContestsWin Your eX’s Cash: $1,000 Daily Giveaway!Slone Terranella
March Mania
ContestsXtreme Radio’s March Music Mania!Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect