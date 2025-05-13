ContestsEvents
The Hives Scrap Three-Album Farewell Plan After Rolling Stones Tour

Laura Adkins
Pelle Almqvist of The Hives performs live for fans at the 2014 Big Day Out Festival on January 26, 2014 in Sydney, Australia.
Swedish rockers The Hives scrapped their exit strategy when their next record hits stores on August 29. The band's seventh album is The Hives Forever Forever the Hives.

Since 1997's Barely Legal, they've cranked out five more records: Veni Vidi Vicious in 2000, Tyrannosaurus Hives in 2004, The Black and White Album in 2007, Lex Hives in 2012, and 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. The single from the new record, "Enough Is Enough," packs a punch with its boxing-themed video.

This fall, they'll storm through the UK. The first stop is the Cardiff Utilita Arena on November 24. Then, they'll perform in Glasgow on November 26 and Manchester on November 28 before appearing at London's Alexandra Palace on November 29.

Tickets are for sale on The Hives' website or through Ticketmaster. It's their first UK run since releasing their 2023 record.

