This Day in Rock History: May 13

LOS ANGELES – MAY 25: Singer Courtney Love appears in Superior Court on a misdemeanor drug charge May 25, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Love pleaded guilty to being under the influence of cocaine and agreed to enter a drug treatment program to avoid jail time. (Photo by Nick Ut-Pool/Getty Images)

On May 13, 1970, Let It Be, a documentary film about The Beatles rehearsing for a live show, had its world premiere in New York City. None of the band members attended the event or the U.K. premiere that came a few days later. May 13 has had its fair share of influence on the rock music industry. Let's jump into what else happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

When these hit songs were released on May 13, the bands achieved milestones they never thought possible:

1966: The Rolling Stones released "Paint It Black," which was a massive commercial success that made it to No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. The song was one of the first rock songs to heavily use a sitar.

The Rolling Stones released "Paint It Black," which was a massive commercial success that made it to No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. The song was one of the first rock songs to heavily use a sitar. 1994: Soundgarden released the third single from their album Superunknown, "Black Hole Sun." This song is synonymous with the band, and it spent seven weeks at the top of the Billboard chart.

Cultural Milestones

Your favorite rock songs and bands might sound very different if it hadn't been for these May 13 cultural shifts:

1996: When all 330,000 tickets to its Knebworth Park summer shows sold out in about nine hours, Oasis became the fastest-selling group in the history of the U.K. Tickets sold for the equivalent of almost $30.

When all 330,000 tickets to its Knebworth Park summer shows sold out in about nine hours, Oasis became the fastest-selling group in the history of the U.K. Tickets sold for the equivalent of almost $30. 2008: Frank Sinatra was honored posthumously with his own stamp from the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp featured his likeness wearing a vintage 50s-era hat and jacket.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock and roll artists gave these impactful recordings and performances on May 13:

1955: The first time an Elvis Presley show erupted in a riot was on this day in 1955 at the end of a Jacksonville, Florida, performance. He was said to have told the girls in the audience that he'd see them backstage. They then rushed him, tearing off pieces of his shirt.

The first time an Elvis Presley show erupted in a riot was on this day in 1955 at the end of a Jacksonville, Florida, performance. He was said to have told the girls in the audience that he'd see them backstage. They then rushed him, tearing off pieces of his shirt. 2014: Xscape, the second posthumous Michael Jackson album, was released by Epic Records with eight previously unreleased songs. It debuted in the No. 2 position on the Billboard chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges from May 13 that had a big influence on rock and roll include:

2004: Courtney Love, singer and founder of Hole, was arraigned at a court in New York City, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and reckless endangerment. She was charged for throwing a microphone stand that hit a fan.

Courtney Love, singer and founder of Hole, was arraigned at a court in New York City, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and reckless endangerment. She was charged for throwing a microphone stand that hit a fan. 2006: Suicide Machines drummer Ryan Vandeberghe announced the band was breaking up. He stated he had been talking about taking a break and wasn't interested in another tour at the time.