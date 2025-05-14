Mark Hoppus on How Blink-182 Were ‘Boring’ Compared to Other Rock Bands

Fans of Blink-182 certainly wouldn't describe the band as "boring" when they're on stage. Backstage, though, is another story.



In a new interview with The Independent, Mark Hoppus said the band was never really party animals like other bands before them. Sure, they drank, but he said stereotypical rock star behavior was never really Blink's "lifestyle."



"People weren’t getting hammered all the time, and there weren’t chicks backstage," said Hoppus. "People would literally come back, take a look around, and be like, ‘This is f---ing boring.’”



Hoppus does admit that Blink-182 wasn't completely immune to some "rock’n’roll clichés." Particularly, he cites how they've broken up and reunited twice and how their 2003 self-titled album reportedly cost $1 million to make.



Fortunately for the band, they're set to make some decent money this summer on their "Missionary Impossible" tour, with special guests Alkaline Trio. The tour kicks off on August 28 in Hollywood, Fla. and wraps on October 4 in Palm Desert, Calif. Full tour details can be found at Blink182.com.