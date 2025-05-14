Foo Fighters Share First Concert Date of 2025

It appears that Foo Fighters are finally starting to make their way back to the stage with their first concert date of 2025.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced they will be performing at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, October 4.

Per Setlist.fm, the last public show the Foo Fighters performed was on August 18, 2024 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. However, the website notes that the last show the band performed was a five-song mini set at a private event for Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli on September 6, 2024 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif.



Foo Fighters, particularly Dave Grohl, have kept a relatively low profile since September 2024, when the frontman made major headlines after revealing he fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum. Since then, Grohl has made sporadic public appearances at high-profile events.

In January, he and fellow surviving members of Nirvana -- Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear -- made a surprise appearance at FireAid. They were joined by an all-star lineup of female vocalists and performed a four-song set of Nirvana songs. The setlist and female vocalists were:

"Breed" (w/ St. Vincent)

"School" (w/ Kim Gordon)

"Territorial Pissings" (w/ Joan Jett)

"All Apologies" (w/ Violet Grohl)

The full performance can be viewed in the video below beginning at the 3:44:45 mark.



In February, Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear made another surprise appearance. This time, it was at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert where they were fronted by Post Malone during a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."