Jack White Surprises Eddie Vedder With Custom Guitar at Nashville Concert

At a Nashville show on May 6, Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam, strummed a special Fender Acoustasonic. Jack White had just given him the instrument, and the two rock stars often cross paths onstage.

"This is my new guitar, given to me by Mr. Jack White, another future Hall of Famer. He's such a great human," said Vedder at his Nashville show.

Vedder used the guitar to play "Green Disease" for the Nashville crowd. The instrument mixes unplugged warmth with electric punch, and it has White's signature touch. Pearl Jam is known for hits like "Black" and "Even Flow," and they're one of the most popular grunge bands. In November 2024, White performed with Paul McCartney in Mexico.

Vedder spoke about White's music-first mindset and his companies, Third Man Records and Third Man Hardware. "You wanna know the secret between having a quality product and making money? The secret is you won't make money, but you'll make people happy. That's what we've seen Jack do."

Their musical bond keeps growing stronger. In March, they rocked out to a cover of "Rockin' in the Free World" by Neil Young in Tokyo. Fans were excited to see their collaboration, and the Pearl Jam singer gave White a Cubs jersey as thanks.

Other musicians have also felt White's giving spirit. At an airport, he swapped guitars with Living Color's Vernon Reid. He also let Metallica's Kirk Hammett test drive the wild Triplecaster.