Jamie Lee Curtis Warns of Deepfake Using Her Likeness to Sell Products

Following the likes of Brad Pitt, who responded to news of a French woman scammed out of $850,000 using his likeness, and Sandra Bullock, who was impersonated on social media for scams, Jamie Lee Curtis is now speaking out. She’s the latest celebrity whose image has been misused. This time, it was to promote an unauthorized product using a deepfake ad. The ad, which appeared on Meta platforms, manipulated footage from a legitimate interview Curtis conducted with MSNBC. The video had a fabricated dialogue to falsely portray the Freaky Friday actress endorsing a dental product she never approved.

Jamie Lee Curtis Reached Out to Mark Zuckerberg

On her Instagram account, Curtis posted an appeal to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. She wrote, “It's come to this Hi. We have never met. My name is Jamie Lee Curtis and I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bull---t that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse.”

Her message continued, “I tried to DM you and slide on in, but you don't follow me so I've had to take to the public instaverse to try to reach you. If I have a brand, besides being an actor and author and advocate, it is that I am known for telling the truth and saying it like it is and for having integrity and this (MIS)use of my images (taken from an interview I did with Steph Ruhle during the fires) with new, fake words put in my mouth, diminishes my opportunities to actually speak my truth. I've been told that if I ask you directly, maybe you will encourage your team to police it and remove it.”

The actress also noted that since she deleted her Twitter account, posting on Instagram is the only way she can think of reaching Zuckerberg.

She posted a comment on her post few hours later saying that her message to the Meta founder worked. She’s also grateful to all who “chimed in and helped rectify.”

Not the Only Ones