Oasis Manager Shoots Down New Music Speculation

If you were thinking new Oasis music could be coming from a reunited Noel and Liam Gallagher, think again.



Oasis manager Alec McKinlay addressed new music speculation in a new interview with Music Week (h/t Louder Sound). McKinlay said there's "no plan for any new music" from the Gallaghers. This comment comes after Noel Gallagher told talkSPORT last month he's been in the studio "noodling around." (Perhaps, his "noodling" is related to his solo band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.



McKinlay also said that despite the incredible demand for tickets, this upcoming Oasis tour won't be expanded. He stated, "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press ... It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them or at least for some of them to."

Liam Gallagher Responds to Oasis Reunion Tour Setlist Speculation

Besides speculation about new music, fans have been buzzing about what the setlist could look like on the upcoming Oasis tour. Particularly, fans have been wondering whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.



The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.



Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."

Noel and Liam kick off the sold-out Oasis "Live '25" tour on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. A full list of dates is below.