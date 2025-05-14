Rock Band Little Feat Drops New Album Featuring Molly Tuttle and Robert Hunter

Little Feat's latest release, Strike Up The Band, is their first studio work since welcoming Scott Sharrard and Tony Leone to the group. The band put out the album through Hot Tomato Records on May 11, and their previous record, Sam's Place, received a GRAMMY nomination.

Working with bluegrass star Molly Tuttle and former Grateful Dead writer Robert Hunter, the band crafted 13 fresh tracks. "When Robert Hunter and I began writing, he usually sent me the lyrics first," Bill Payne, Little Feat's co-founder, told Grateful Web.

Little Feat's work has gritty New Orleans beats, country twang, and jazz riffs that fans have loved since 1969. Many new listeners will love these tracks as well.

The band spent four intense days writing in New York, and "4 Days of Heaven, 3 Days of Work" came from this session. "Bill brought this title to Tony and I, and I knew immediately that we were going to cook something up that would be special," Sharrard said to Grateful Web.

Their single, "Bluegrass Pines," shows off Tuttle on guitar and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams on vocals. Hunter helped write it, and Payne's ideas inspired him. "Too High to Cut My Hair," "Dixie Chicken," and "Fat Man in the Bathtub" also reflect the band's unique style.

Today's band features Payne on keys, Fred Tackett strumming guitar, Kenny Gradney handling bass, and Sam Clayton keeping rhythm. Sharrard joined in 2019 to play lead, while Leone took his spot behind the drums the following year.