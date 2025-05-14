ContestsEvents
Rock Band Little Feat Drops New Album Featuring Molly Tuttle and Robert Hunter

Laura Adkins
Bill Payne, Fred Tackett, Sam Clayton, Tony Leone, Kenny Gradney, and Scott Sharrard of Little Feat perform at an evening with Little Feat moderated by Scott Goldman at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

Little Feat's latest release, Strike Up The Band, is their first studio work since welcoming Scott Sharrard and Tony Leone to the group. The band put out the album through Hot Tomato Records on May 11, and their previous record, Sam's Place, received a GRAMMY nomination.

Working with bluegrass star Molly Tuttle and former Grateful Dead writer Robert Hunter, the band crafted 13 fresh tracks. "When Robert Hunter and I began writing, he usually sent me the lyrics first," Bill Payne, Little Feat's co-founder, told Grateful Web.

Little Feat's work has gritty New Orleans beats, country twang, and jazz riffs that fans have loved since 1969. Many new listeners will love these tracks as well.  

The band spent four intense days writing in New York, and "4 Days of Heaven, 3 Days of Work" came from this session. "Bill brought this title to Tony and I, and I knew immediately that we were going to cook something up that would be special," Sharrard said to Grateful Web.

Their single, "Bluegrass Pines," shows off Tuttle on guitar and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams on vocals. Hunter helped write it, and Payne's ideas inspired him. "Too High to Cut My Hair," "Dixie Chicken," and "Fat Man in the Bathtub" also reflect the band's unique style.

Today's band features Payne on keys, Fred Tackett strumming guitar, Kenny Gradney handling bass, and Sam Clayton keeping rhythm. Sharrard joined in 2019 to play lead, while Leone took his spot behind the drums the following year.

Starting on May 9, they'll hit the road from Montclair, NJ. The tour ends with a three-day music festival in Woodstock from August 30 to September 1. The band will also record their next live album there. Their work adds to a rich history of 16 studio albums. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
