Wife of Weezer Bassist Pleads Not Guilty on Charges Related to LAPD Shooting

Jillian Lauren Shriner, the best-selling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (May 13) to charges related to an April shooting incident with the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Jillian Lauren Shriner, the best-selling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (May 13) to charges related to an April shooting incident with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, she is facing felony charges of "willful discharge of a firearm in a gross negligent manner and assault of a person with a semiautomatic firearm." Along with the "firearms sentencing enhancement" being sought by prosecutors, Jillian Lauren Shriner, known professionally as Jillian Lauren, could face up to 19 years in state prison if she is convicted on all charges.

As previously reported, Lauren was shot by an LAPD officer during a chaotic interaction involving her allegedly pointing a gun at police while they were trying to track down three suspects who fled the scene of a hit-and-run.

The Los Angeles Times reports that police body camera footage shows Lauren refusing to drop her gun after being told to do so. The outlet notes, "There are some indications that Lauren may have been unable to hear the officers due to a police helicopter hovering above the scene, possibly mistaking them for the hit-and-run suspects.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Times cites a video released by the LAPD that includes a neighbor telling a 911 dispatcher that Lauren was confused about what was going one during the incident. The neighbor states, "There were three men, and one of them shot her, and the cops are looking for him right now … They have their guns out."

The next step in this legal matter will occur on June 18, when a preliminary hearing is set to determine whether this case will move forward.

