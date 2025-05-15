Apple TV+ Plans Siegfried & Roy Series with Law, Garfield Playing Vegas Legends

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 31: Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn of the illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy arrive at the premiere of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at The Grail Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas March 31, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Apple TV+ is bringing the captivating story of Siegfried & Roy to the screen with Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, an eight-episode limited series starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield. The show will chronicle the legendary careers and personal lives of the world-famous illusionists, whose mix of theatrical magic and white tiger performances made them synonymous with Las Vegas entertainment.

"This eight-episode, hour-long series tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination," according to a release from the streamer. "The duo pushes the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show."

Based on the Apple Original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, the series will delve into the iconic duo's journey from German immigrants to headliners of a billion-dollar spectacle at the Mirage, where they performed for over a decade. Their careers took a tragic turn in October 2003 when Roy Horn was critically injured by a tiger named Montecore during a live show. This event effectively ended their performing partnership.

The series will be written and executive-produced by six-time Emmy nominee John Hoffman, with acclaimed director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to helm the project. Production is scheduled to begin in fall 2025. Other executive producers include Brian Grazer and Will Malnati, ensuring top-tier storytelling and production quality.