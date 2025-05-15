Lake Mead’s Main Boat Launch Getting Massive 1,000-Foot Extension Next Summer

On June 2, the National Park Service will begin a major construction project to extend the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This project will improve access to water and recreation for visitors, per the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment adopted in November 2023.

The extension will lengthen the ramp to approximately 1,000 feet and help support motorized boating with varying water levels on the Colorado River Basin. Currently, the water level at the ramp and projected water levels through summer are favorable for supporting construction activities on the project. As stated by the NPS:

"Lake Mead's current and projected water levels through the summer are favorable for completing phase one of the construction that will extend the launch ramp approximately 200 feet to an elevation of approximately 1,020 feet. Summer weather is also the most favorable to complete engineering and construction both above and below the water with as few disruptions as possible, like high winds and water clarity."