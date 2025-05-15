Las Vegas Kicks Off Two-Day Massive Cat Spay and Neuter Event to Tackle Growing Feline Problem

Four leading animal welfare organizations have united to address the city's ongoing feline overpopulation crisis during a pivotal time known as Kitten Season. “Mayor Shelley's Spay Days,” sponsored by former U.S. Representative and current Mayor Shelley Berkley, will take place today and tomorrow. The aim is to spay and neuter roughly 300 cats in only two days.

The partnership includes Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Hearts Alive Village, Nevada SPCA, and the Community Cat Coalition of Clark County (C5). All procedures will be performed by contracted veterinarians and veterinary staff from C5, Heaven Can Wait, Nevada SPCA, and Hearts Alive Village, with an estimated 150 surgeries daily. Surgical procedures will take place at Heaven Can Wait Animal Society today and Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic tomorrow.



This event is occurring at the peak of Kitten Season, when shelters and rescues are inundated with newborn kittens. Since nearly 75% of ferals born outdoors will die due to their socialization before we have a chance to intervene, this initiative is essential to saving lives now and preventing loss of life in the future.

“Each cat we spay or neuter during this event represents a life saved — and thousands of future lives prevented from suffering,” said Rachel Bergren, executive director of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

After surgery, C5 and other local trapping groups will return the cats to their original outdoor locations, a method known as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). This approach curbs population growth and helps reduce mating-related behaviors such as fighting, yowling, and roaming, which frequently result in nuisance calls to Animal Protection Services.

With an estimated 200,000 unowned cats in the Las Vegas Valley, this event represents a significant step forward in humanely managing the city's cat population while improving public health and safety.