Las Vegas Program Helps 276 Single Moms With Education, Child Care Support

The Jeremiah Program is providing remarkable support for single mothers in Las Vegas who want to pursue higher education while also caring for their families, thanks to the wraparound services they offer. The Jeremiah Program began in 1993 as a national nonprofit organization founded by Reverend Michael O'Connell and expanded its operations to Las Vegas in 2022. The Jeremiah Program serves a current 80 mothers in Las Vegas and has another 80 mothers on a waiting list. This indicates a genuine demand for the services they offer.

Jessica Funderburk is a single mother who lost her mother, grandmother, and best friend. She has the Jeremiah Program to thank for turning her life around. She is now studying public administration and interning with Las Vegas Councilwoman Nancy Brune. “It's a long time coming, and I'm ready to change the narrative in my family,” said fellow participant Dodson, reflecting the mission shared by mothers in the program.

Executive director Maria Tucker emphasized the broader societal impact of supporting single mothers. “The greater investments that we have in mom, the greater opportunity we have to disrupt the cycle of poverty in the next generation,” she said. “30% of families here are single-parent-headed households.”