Las Vegas Program Helps 276 Single Moms With Education, Child Care Support
The Jeremiah Program is providing remarkable support for single mothers in Las Vegas who want to pursue higher education while also caring for their families, thanks to the wraparound services they offer….
The Jeremiah Program is providing remarkable support for single mothers in Las Vegas who want to pursue higher education while also caring for their families, thanks to the wraparound services they offer. The Jeremiah Program began in 1993 as a national nonprofit organization founded by Reverend Michael O'Connell and expanded its operations to Las Vegas in 2022. The Jeremiah Program serves a current 80 mothers in Las Vegas and has another 80 mothers on a waiting list. This indicates a genuine demand for the services they offer.
Jessica Funderburk is a single mother who lost her mother, grandmother, and best friend. She has the Jeremiah Program to thank for turning her life around. She is now studying public administration and interning with Las Vegas Councilwoman Nancy Brune. “It's a long time coming, and I'm ready to change the narrative in my family,” said fellow participant Dodson, reflecting the mission shared by mothers in the program.
Executive director Maria Tucker emphasized the broader societal impact of supporting single mothers. “The greater investments that we have in mom, the greater opportunity we have to disrupt the cycle of poverty in the next generation,” she said. “30% of families here are single-parent-headed households.”
In Clark County, where the program operates, nearly 55% of births in 2023 were to unmarried women, far above the national average of 38%. In the local community, single parents are often struggling with childcare fees that prevent mothers from going to school or work.
Our Las Vegas Jeremiah Program facility has a nursery, study spaces, and offices for family coaches, who meet with participants once a month to track goal progress and talk about any new needs they may have. Each individual mother receives tuition support, academic tutoring, and financial assistance to invest in their child's future. So far, our program has invested over $11,000 into 529 College Savings Plans, which is given as $100 per child for every semester the mother completes.
A 2024 impact report showed that within the participants, 90% made an educational gain, and 98% of the families with children participating in academic tutoring made an academic gain. For many of these families, including Funderburk, Dodson, and others, the Jeremiah Program provides not just support but also a pathway to the future.