MacFarlane's Coming to Vegas with 29-Piece Orchestra for Fourth of July Shows

Seth MacFarlane is returning to the stage in grand fashion with a new big-band concert series, Live From Las Vegas: A Weekend With Seth MacFarlane & His Orchestra. The celebrated entertainer,…

Jennifer Eggleston
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor-director Seth MacFarlane speaks onstage during the 2015 Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Seth MacFarlane is returning to the stage in grand fashion with a new big-band concert series, Live From Las Vegas: A Weekend With Seth MacFarlane & His Orchestra. The celebrated entertainer, best known as the creator of Family Guy, will headline three nights of performances from July 3 to July 5 at Voltaire, the intimate venue at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows coincide with Independence Day weekend, promising fans a stylish and nostalgic experience.

"It's a rare treat to perform in a top-tier Las Vegas venue like Voltaire, and to revisit the great history of orchestral jazz that once flourished in this town," MacFarlane said in a news release. Famed for his extensive range of mid-century music, MacFarlane will be performing with a 29-piece orchestra led by Joel McNeely, his longtime partner. The concerts are showcasing new arrangements from his upcoming album, Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements, which is due for release on June 6.

The start time for all performances will be 9 p.m. Each performance will encourage guests to wear fitting cocktail attire that alludes to the elevated classicism of the performance. The Voltaire has a classy atmosphere and seating that is forward-facing, reminiscent of a cabaret style, which is perfect for MacFarlane's blend of humor and refined musical approach.

Beyond his television legacy, MacFarlane is also a talented singer and recording artist. His music career includes eight studio albums and five Grammy nominations, demonstrating his breadth and commitment to the American Songbook. Lush Life is expected to feature some unrecorded (and reimagined) arrangements that were once given to Frank Sinatra but never intended for release. Clearly, MacFarlane's serious vision as a showman and musician will be a unique experience for fans of vintage jazz and swing.

Tickets for the exclusive Vegas engagement are expected to draw significant interest from music and entertainment fans, merging MacFarlane's showbiz charm with orchestral grandeur for a one-of-a-kind summer event.

Jennifer Eggleston
