Nike A’One Shoe Flies Off Shelves Minutes After Release, Las Vegas Aces Set Up Special Game Night
On May 6, A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces all-star forward and two-time WNBA MVP, celebrated the launch of her first Nike signature shoe, the A'One. The release of the A'One debut colorway, "Pink A'ura," sold out within a few minutes, highlighting Wilson's impact on sport and culture.
“We've been working towards this for years," Wilson said. "I have an amazing teammate, Nike, they've really helped put a lot of my vision to life.” The A'One is a performance shoe that incorporates Cushlon ST2 foam, enhancing comfort through responsiveness, reworking the traction pattern to increase agility, and utilizing a breathable mesh upper.
To honor Wilson's milestone, the Las Vegas Aces declared their preseason game on May 6 against the Phoenix Mercury as "A'One Night." The event celebrated Wilson's achievements and her influence on the game. South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley praised Wilson's accomplishment, writing on X, "I pulled up at the Nike store in Las Vegas to see your movement and it is stunning. "So proud of you and the impact you keep having on US US US!!"
The "Pink A'ura" colorway of the A'One will be available on May 8 for $110 at select retailers, and used as a placeholder for other colors that will release on May 15: "Ghost", "Black/Hyper Pink", "Blue Fury", and "Pearl".The footwear options allow fans to choose their personal styles, which Wilson expresses as reflecting a piece of Wilson and thus, a piece of each wearer's personal journey.
Wilson, 28, continues to build her legacy on and off the court and inspire the next generation of athletes through performance, leadership, and footwear.