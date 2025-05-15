Raiders Pick Up Boise State Standout Jeanty at Number Six, Lock In $35.9M Contract

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Running Back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State poses after being selected sixth overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and a Heisman Trophy runner-up from Boise State, is officially starting his professional football career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeanty took part in his first practice as a professional during rookie minicamp, calling it a "lifelong dream" to join the Raiders and excited for the opportunity to help rebuild the team.. “That same energy, the attitude that nobody could tackle him on the football field,” Jeanty said of what he plans to bring to the NFL.

The Raiders, who finished last season with the league's worst rushing offense at just 79.8 yards per game, made Jeanty a cornerstone of their offensive future. General Manager John Spytek stated that drafting Jeanty addressed a critical need and aligned it with their best player-available strategy. The 20-year-old running back is the highest-drafted player at his position since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018.

Jeanty's transition to the NFL came with a significant payday. According to his agents and reported by @adamschefter on Instagram, “Raiders RB and No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty has signed his fully-guaranteed, four-year $35,895,812 rookie deal that includes a $22,746,044 signing bonus.” His deal ranks him as the 11th-highest paid running back in terms of average annual salary.

Known for his powerful running style, Jeanty led college football with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season, including an astounding 1,970 yards after contact. His ability to evade and break tackles made him a standout at Boise State and now makes him a highly anticipated weapon in the Raiders' backfield.

Team veterans, including star defensive end Maxx Crosby and rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson, expressed enthusiasm for Jeanty's arrival on draft night. Offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, who has had a longstanding connection with Jeanty since their high school days and college overlap, praised his work ethic and competitiveness.