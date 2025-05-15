ContestsEvents
Sammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring Again

Sammy Hagar has weighed in on David Lee Roth returning to touring, and the Red Rocker is all for it. Of all places to share his opinion, Hagar did so…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

on stage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect.

Sammy Hagar has weighed in on David Lee Roth returning to touring, and the Red Rocker is all for it.

Of all places to share his opinion, Hagar did so in the comment section of an Instagram post from Chris Celfo. The post, itself, featured a video of Hagar and Roth, who both happened to have performances on May 2. The video is captioned, "Thoughts here? Both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth performed on the same night in different places. Who's holding up better would you say?"

Hagar offered up a lengthy comment, which began, "If I may add my two cents here, comparing us today or comparing us in the old days really is not what it's all about. It's all about Van Halen, one of the greatest bands, some of the greatest songs in rock history. We were both involved and both had pluses and minuses."

He continued, "I am happy that Dave is out there doing it like Mikey and I. Supporting some of the greatest rock songs in history, like I said. The fans deserve it, good or bad. I believe we're both doing our best, and I'm actually happy. Dave is supporting his era, and I will support mine, as well as my solo career and side projects for the rest of my life."

Hagar concluded, "Everyone should enjoy what we're both trying to do. Keeping the music alive at his legacy is important, and so is the music both Dave and I wrote with Eddie."

David Lee Roth Returns to the Road

As previously reported, Diamond Dave announced a slate of tour dates earlier this month. The tour announcement was surprising to some, considering Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview published in October 2021 that he was done with performing.

DLR's tour kicks off on July 22 in Paso Robles, Calif. and will wrap on Sept. 14 in Napa, Calif. A complete list of dates is below, and full ticket information can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com/tour.

David Lee Roth - 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

July 22 - Paso Robles, CA
July 31 - Hollywood, FL
Aug 03 - Tampa, FL
Aug 06 - Bristol, VA
Aug 08 - Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 10 - Huntington, NY
Aug 13 - Hampton Beach, NH
Aug 15 - Verona, NY
Aug 17 - Bethlehem, PA
Aug 18 - Gary, IN
Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH
Aug 25 - St. Louis, MO
Sep 12 - Saratoga, CA
Sep 14 - Napa, CA

David Lee RothSammy Hagar
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
