Sammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring Again

Sammy Hagar has weighed in on David Lee Roth returning to touring, and the Red Rocker is all for it.



Of all places to share his opinion, Hagar did so in the comment section of an Instagram post from Chris Celfo. The post, itself, featured a video of Hagar and Roth, who both happened to have performances on May 2. The video is captioned, "Thoughts here? Both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth performed on the same night in different places. Who's holding up better would you say?"



Hagar offered up a lengthy comment, which began, "If I may add my two cents here, comparing us today or comparing us in the old days really is not what it's all about. It's all about Van Halen, one of the greatest bands, some of the greatest songs in rock history. We were both involved and both had pluses and minuses."



He continued, "I am happy that Dave is out there doing it like Mikey and I. Supporting some of the greatest rock songs in history, like I said. The fans deserve it, good or bad. I believe we're both doing our best, and I'm actually happy. Dave is supporting his era, and I will support mine, as well as my solo career and side projects for the rest of my life."



Hagar concluded, "Everyone should enjoy what we're both trying to do. Keeping the music alive at his legacy is important, and so is the music both Dave and I wrote with Eddie."