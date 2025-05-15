Is Scarlett Johansson Planning Her Revenge on Michael Che for ‘SNL’ Joke?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Scarlett Johansson is returning to Saturday Night Live this weekend to host the Season 50 finale, and she might be bringing more than just her comedic chops; she could be bringing payback. (We’re counting on it!)

Back in December 2024, during the annual “Weekend Update” joke swap, Michael Che handed Colin Jost a particularly NSFW joke about his wife, Scarlett Johansson. The punchline involved a roast beef sandwich, and a euphemism that left Johansson visibly speechless. Despite being forewarned, she described the moment as “old-school gross” and expressed genuine shock at the live reaction setup arranged by the crew.

Scarlett Johansson: “Retaliation, I’d Say Should Be Expected”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Widow actress admitted she wants to get back at Che. She said, “I feel like it’s almost my responsibility to come up with some way to burn Michael back.” She added, “Retaliation, I’d say, should be expected. Others on the show could support this desire. Know what I mean?” Is she hinting that her husband Jost is in on the revenge plan?

During said show, Jost read the joke Che wrote, “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. But I ain’t trippin’. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” The camera then panned to catch Johansson’s reaction, who was watching backstage: “I had all these cameras on me. I didn’t expect the setup to be like that. I was like, ‘Wow, you really are seventh-, eighth-grade boys.’”

A Good Sport

During her interview with InStyle in March, Johansson revealed the joke was “vulgar". However, she also said that, “My experience of it was so funny,” and that they gave her a heads-up: “I was like, I mean, ‘It's a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’ And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like 'No! No, Michael!'”

She added on the crew capturing her reaction, “That was so intense. All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera. They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, ‘I think I'm going to faint.’”

Since she gave her warning to Che and the show always tries to surprise the viewers, it’s anyone’s guess how she plans to get back at the SNL host.