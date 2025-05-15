Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney Shares Statement Following Medical Issue

Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney has released a statement after a health issue led the band to cancel all upcoming shows.



Kinney's lengthy statement began by thanking fans for their understanding during this time. He particularly mentioned fans who had tickets to the band's May 8 show in Uncasville, Conn., which was canceled at the last minute. Kinney wrote, "It's not lost on the band and myself that you spend money, make plans and alter your schedules to come and see us, and it's deeply disappointing to have had this happen."



He noted that he's "not particularly fond of my health issues being made public, but I understand that people are concerned." Kinney then details going through the five stages of grief regarding the cancellation of the band's upcoming shows: