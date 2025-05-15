ContestsEvents
Singer-Songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens to Share Life Story in Fall 2025

Laura Adkins
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Music icon Yusuf/Cat Stevens will release his life story, Cat on the Road to Findout, through Genesis Publications on October 7 in North America. The book hits U.K. shelves through Constable on September 18.

Readers will find the tale of a pop star who changed his path. After fighting off tuberculosis in 1969 and almost drowning in 1975, he found Islam and advocated for ecological consciousness and peace. He sold over 100 million records and has many devoted fans.

"I've been on an amazing journey, which ... led me through the most iconic cities, to perform upon the great stage of Western culture," said Stevens on his website. Pre-orders for the book are available there. 

"Wild World," "Father and Son," and "Peace Train" caught fire with fans. His albums, Mona Bone JakonTea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat, shaped a new kind of music-making.

In 1978, he took the name Yusuf Islam and switched gears. Music took a back seat while he poured his heart into helping others and learning more about different cultures and religions. He received the Man of Peace Award from Nobel Peace Prize winners and the World Award for humanitarian relief work. Eventually, he returned to music, but he faced controversy in 1989 over misunderstood comments about the fatwa on Salman Rushdie.

The book shows off Stevens' artistic side with his sketches and private photos. Fans can pick it up in hardback, download it, or listen to Stevens tell his own tale in the audiobook.

This summer, he'll rock Hyde Park in London with Neil Young and Van Morrison on July 11. Once the book drops, he'll hit the road to meet readers. However, we're still waiting to find out where and when the stops will be.

Neil YoungYusuf/Cat Stevens
Laura AdkinsWriter
