Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Manila for Concert in September 2025

Alternative rock giants Smashing Pumpkins will storm Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila on September 29. Music fans have waited 13 years to catch the band live in the Philippines, and all three original band members will perform. On August 8, 2012, only Billy Corgan performed in Manila. He sang songs from their album, Oceania. Other band members include guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Concert organizer Pulp Live World announced the Manila show as part of the Rock Invasion 2025 world tour, and attendees can look forward to an exciting experience. The band's Asian trek winds through Japan, Thailand, and Bahrain.

The top-tier package includes a show poster, a custom lanyard, a special ID, and first access to the venue. You can buy pre-sale tickets on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Ticketnet. Regular tickets go on sale on June 1 at noon through Ticketnet's website and physical outlets.

The timing couldn't be better. The show marks three decades since their groundbreaking record, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, hit stores on October 24, 1995. Doors swing open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m. Check out the full price breakdown:

VIP A (Standing) - 8,800 PHP

VIP B (Standing) - 7,700 PHP

Patron (Seated) - 8,800 PHP

LB Premium - 8,200 PHP

Box A - 6,000 PHP

Box B - 4,000 PHP

General Admission - 1,800 PHP