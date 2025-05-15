This Day in Sports History: May 15
While combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts don't have set seasons or schedules, May has witnessed several champions defend or lose their belts. No date exemplifies this better than May 15, which has featured several megafights in both styles. In addition, many remarkable moments and individual achievements in MLB have occurred on this day.
Incredible Individual Achievements
- 1918: Washington Senators' Walter Johnson delivered an incredible performance, pitching an 18-inning shutout against the Chicago White Sox and leading the Senators to a 1-0 victory.
- 1941: New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio recorded a run-scoring single, beginning a legendary 56-game hitting streak.
- 1953: Heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano put his title on the line for the first time against Joe Walcott. Marciano scored a first-round knockout and became the only heavyweight champion to end his career unbeaten.
- 1973: Nolan Ryan pitched his first career no-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
- 2004: In one of the biggest boxing events of the early 21st century, Roy Jones Jr. faced Antonio Tarver with six light heavyweight titles on the line. Tarver knocked out the boxing legend in the second round to claim his belts in dramatic fashion.
- 2021: The UFC took a trip down south to Houston, Texas, for UFC 262. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler headlined the event in a fight for the lightweight title. Oliveira weathered an early storm and scored a second-round knockout, earning his first championship after 27 fights in the UFC.
Title Wins and A Promotional Landmark
- 1990: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins reached the third overtime period, marking the longest playoff game in NHL history. The Oilers won thanks to a goal from Petr Klima.
- 1998: UFC 17: Redemption was held, featuring legends such as Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Mark Coleman, and light heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock. Shamrock defended his championship against Jeremy Horn, winning via kneebar.
- 2002: In the 10th UEFA Champions League Final, Real Madrid defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1.
- 2022: Despite failing to record a hit, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds thanks to three straight walks to load the bases and a fielder's choice in the eighth inning.
It's rare to see four titles awarded on a particular date, much less four in combat sports. May 15 saw the legendary Rocky Marciano defend his belt, followed by a UFC light heavyweight clash around 50 years later. Most recently, UFC Hall of Famer and fan favorite Charles Oliveira claimed his first belt in one of the most inspiring victories across any sport. Add in a variety of baseball achievements from the likes of Walter Johnson, Joe DiMaggio, and Nolan Ryan, and May 15 distinguishes itself as a momentous day on the sports calendar.