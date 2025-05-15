This Day in Sports History: May 15

While combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts don't have set seasons or schedules, May has witnessed several champions defend or lose their belts. No date exemplifies this better than May 15, which has featured several megafights in both styles. In addition, many remarkable moments and individual achievements in MLB have occurred on this day.

It's rare to see four titles awarded on a particular date, much less four in combat sports. May 15 saw the legendary Rocky Marciano defend his belt, followed by a UFC light heavyweight clash around 50 years later. Most recently, UFC Hall of Famer and fan favorite Charles Oliveira claimed his first belt in one of the most inspiring victories across any sport. Add in a variety of baseball achievements from the likes of Walter Johnson, Joe DiMaggio, and Nolan Ryan, and May 15 distinguishes itself as a momentous day on the sports calendar.